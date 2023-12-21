Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.