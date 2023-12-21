Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after buying an additional 143,117 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,180,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

DFAU stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.