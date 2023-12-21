Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

SHEL opened at $65.06 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

