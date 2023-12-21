Retirement Guys Formula LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,303.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 270,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 262,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

