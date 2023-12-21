Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 353.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,812 shares of company stock worth $62,231,167 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $489.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

