Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

