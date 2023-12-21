Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

