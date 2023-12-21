Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $1,125,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $442.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.