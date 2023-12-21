Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

KR opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

