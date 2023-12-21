Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

