Retirement Guys Formula LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFLV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

