Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $339.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.21. The company has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

