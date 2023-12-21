Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $942.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.45 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

