Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,784,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,834,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 812,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 611,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,781,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,958,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

