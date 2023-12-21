Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,019,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,883,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $76.94 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

