Retirement Guys Formula LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

