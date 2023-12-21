Retirement Solution Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 118.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.94. 184,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,436. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $29.29.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.