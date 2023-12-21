Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.35. The stock had a trading volume of 266,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,890. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.