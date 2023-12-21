Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 1,775 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.