Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.31 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

