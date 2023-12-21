Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.30 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

