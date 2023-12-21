Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 29.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,469.21 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,542.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,079.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,992.27. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.