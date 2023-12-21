Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 908 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Price Performance
Prologis stock opened at $130.46 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.