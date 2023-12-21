Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE:RKT opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 482.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after buying an additional 9,299,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

