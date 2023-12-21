Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 8,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,076.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 19,847 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $79,784.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,304.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 8,946 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $36,410.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 893,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,076.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

