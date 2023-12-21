Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.41. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 1,147,251 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989,923 shares of company stock valued at $218,467,688. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 28.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 159.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

