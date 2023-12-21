Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.74.

Roku Stock Down 5.6 %

Roku stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479 in the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after buying an additional 78,185 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Roku by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

