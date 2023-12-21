Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $534.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

