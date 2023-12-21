Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.73

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.73 and last traded at $123.03, with a volume of 1026890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

