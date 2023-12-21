RVW Wealth LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

