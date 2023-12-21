Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.