Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Stories

