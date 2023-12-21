Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of SALM opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.45.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.