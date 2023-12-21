Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total transaction of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRM opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average of $217.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

