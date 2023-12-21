Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.86.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,711,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $199,477,460 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

