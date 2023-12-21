Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 19.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $94,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $403.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

