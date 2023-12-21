Sara Bay Financial Buys 13,767 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Marathon Digital makes up approximately 0.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 5.11. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.