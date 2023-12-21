Sara Bay Financial Buys 450 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 2.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

