Sara Bay Financial Has $228,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $210.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $195.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $215.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

