Sara Bay Financial Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage comprises about 3.8% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.48, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

