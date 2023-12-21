Sara Bay Financial Takes $412,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $144.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

