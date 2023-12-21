Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.33. The company had a trading volume of 149,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.48.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

