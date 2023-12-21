Scharf Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.58. 159,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.