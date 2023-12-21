Scharf Investments LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Scharf Investments LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,193 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.35. The company had a trading volume of 132,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

