Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 24.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 34.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Shares of ACN traded up $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $344.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,266. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $346.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.97 and a 200-day moving average of $316.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

