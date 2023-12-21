Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 248,613 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 3.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unilever worth $116,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 16.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Unilever by 6.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Unilever by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 579,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,822. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

