Scharf Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,276 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 4.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CVS Health worth $154,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.