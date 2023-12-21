Scharf Investments LLC Takes $122.53 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,453,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,526,000. Realty Income accounts for about 3.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

