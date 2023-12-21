Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 1,214,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,287,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

