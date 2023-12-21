Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Cut by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. 1,134,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,451. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.