Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.43. 1,219,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,563. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

