Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000.

SCHZ opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

